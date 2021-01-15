Business Beat: El Coqui Bakery opens in Bismarck

A new bakery in Bismarck is bringing some island flair to the Midwest.

El Coqui Bakery is an authentic Puerto Rican bakery with more than just baked goods.

They also make sandwiches, drinks and snacks that you can only find on the Caribbean island.

Everything is made to order or baked on the daily.

All their items in the grocery section are shipped here from outside the state.

“We just have special items that are hard to find, like the Coco Lopez for your pina colada Or the particular Goya Bean for that particular Moro or Congri that you’re making. So it’s the little things that you can’t find here,” said Jossef Feiner, co-owner.

El Coqui is named after a small frog found in the country of Puerto Rico, which is also the national symbol for the island.

The new bakery is located at 625 South Washington Street in Bismarck.