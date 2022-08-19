This month, a new child therapy center just opened for parents.

Courtney Neff (left) and Hannah Zimmerman (front center) partnered to open EmPowered Kids Pediatric Therapy in Bismarck this month.

Courtney Neff and Hannah Zimmerman partnered to open EmPowered Kids Pediatric Therapy in Bismarck.

The office offers seven therapy rooms, along with interactive activities for children, who they treat.

EmPowered specializes in helping kids with speech-language issues, physical therapy, as well as ways to improve their social skills.

“Anything that involves difficulty within that child’s life. Whether it be communicating, getting their needs across, movement, participating with peers, playing a sport, all those different things, so every area of life is what we help support,” Zimmerman said.

Right now, EmPowered has a team of eight people.

You can find them on East Calgary Avenue in Bismarck.

Neff and Zimmerman say they offer a free screening appointment to any parent who is curious if their child needs help.