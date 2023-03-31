BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Envision Pools & Outdoor Living has been open for just a week now at its newest location in Bismarck.

In the business beat segment this Friday, KX News hit the water, to seek an outdoor vacation experience you can create every day from your own home.

Envision Pools and Outdoor Living is a business that works to bring the comforts of vacation to your backyard.

They sell in-ground pools, hot tubs, furniture, outdoor kitchen setups, and more.

This local business plans to be the one-stop shop for adding value to your nature decor.

You can not only experience a personalized consultation but Envision said this experience is an overall personal experience and brand new to the area.

“There’s nothing else like this in town, if you want to pick out a pool you can’t go to another showroom and look at the actual pool that is going to be in the ground. So you can come here, you can pick out your pool, you can pick out your water feature, you can pick out your furniture, you don’t have to go to 10 different stores,” said General Manager, Amanda Ihmels.

And there’s more, you can even win a free hot tub now. To see how you can enter to win a free hot tub and learn more about Envision, you can visit their website.