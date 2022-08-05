MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Esoterica was started by Betty Fedorchak 30 years ago on Main Street in Minot.

The store is expected to close by the end of September, or once the items in the store are sold.

Fedorchak says she hopes people have good memories of her and the store.

“I just want people to remember me kindly as I remember them. And thank them for everything. It’s been a great ride and a great journey. So what can one say, but thank you very much,” said Fedorchak.

Fedorchak says the building has sold, but she’s hoping to sell Esoterica so someone else can carry on the legacy of the store.