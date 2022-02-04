Eyes on Burdick is looking to change eye care in the Minot area.

The optometry office on 1821 Burdick Expressway West provides full-service eye care but it is also eyeing a niche for itself in vision therapy.

Dr. Liza Stremick said she saw the need for visual therapy when she returned to Minot after practicing in other parts of the country.

“Vision therapy is helping people to use their eyes whether tracking problems, eye turn, lazy eyes anything like this, and it’s not just being able to read the eye chart it’s all those other skills. Being able to track those words on a page using both of our eyes together. So this comes into play in a lot of different ways one big one is kids in learning,” said Stremick.

Eyes on Burdick is open Tuesday through Friday.