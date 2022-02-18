Beyond Healthcare is a female-owned family medicine practice.

The services offered include women’s health, diabetes management and primary care among other things.

There is even a lab so people can get lab work done on the spot.

Owner and family nurse practitioner Jennifer Napora says she wanted to focus on having an inviting health clinic where people would feel comfortable.

“It’s less busy,” said Napora. “There are less people around, especially people that have social anxieties, it makes them a little bit more consistent with their healthcare when they can come someplace that is smaller and more home-like.”

Beyond Healthcare is located in Minot at 3108 South Broadway, Suite H.