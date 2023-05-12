MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A new downtown shop is now home to three local businesses. Robyn’s Place is a unique store filled with crafty delights.

When you walk into the store, you won’t find anything like the other.

The crafts for sale are all things that caught the owner’s eye, then she fixes them up and makes them into something spectacular.

She says she and her father make the designs by hand, and she’s even helping highlight other local businesses too. Every item is either vintage, handmade, repurposed, or unique in its own way.

“I don’t have a lot of stock, so what you see on the floor is what I have. And it’s just because something that caught my eye somewhere. Maybe it was at a garage sale and I’m like wow that’s really cool. But it needed cleaning up and needed some repurposing. So, then I’ll clean it up and make it really cute and pretty and then have it available for the community,” said Robyn Gust, the owner of Robyn’s Place.

Every month, Robyn will feature a local artist’s work in her store.

And one Wednesday a month, they celebrate that artist’s work with ‘What’s that Art?’ explaining the style and passion behind the creations featured.

Robyn’s Place is located in Downtown Minot on 122 Main Street South. For more information, check out their Facebook page.