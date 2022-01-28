The Truffle Shuffle just opened this week in Minot’s Dakota Square Mall.



It’s a dessert and chocolate shop with everything made in-store, including the whipped cream.



You can expect to find 17 truffle flavors.

Truffles are tempered-chocolate shells that snap open to reveal a creamy filling with every bite, which is just one of the things you can find there.

“It’s just some sweet treats and some smiles,” owner Rebekah Doizaki said. “It’s so heartwarming to see how welcoming the community’s been and how excited they are to see it. We have an open kitchen so everyone can come and watch how truffles are made and the mousse, and the cheesecake.”



You can also make custom orders ahead of time.

If you’re interested in working at The Truffle Shuffle, they are currently hiring.



It’s open every day but Sunday.