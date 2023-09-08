BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A new store in Bismarck opened to shoppers Friday morning.

Five Below had its grand opening in Kirkwood Mall on Friday.

Store workers passed out $5 gift cards to the first 50 people in line.

Five Below started about 20 years ago on the East Coast, offering items ranging from one to five dollars, including snacks, toys, books, cleaning products, and other trendy gadgets or goods.

Kirkwood Mall workers say the company has spent the last six months building the new store to get ready for Friday.

“It’s really crazy. They took over four existing storefronts and they turned it into one 10,000 square foot space. So just from seeing four storefronts turning into one, bright, open, beautiful storefront, it’s really cool to see the end progress,” said Mikalah Auer, the marketing director for Kirkwood Mall.

In about two months, store workers say they’re also opening a Five Below in Jamestown.