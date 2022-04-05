Five Guys Burgers and Fries has now opened a sixth location in North Dakota, and it’s right next to Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck.

The Kirkwood location of this nationwide burger chain opened Tuesday at 11 a.m., and while the crowds weren’t as large as the infamous Chick-fil-A groupies, there were certainly a fair number of people who showed up hungry…and left happy.

Five Guys is known around the country for its hand-formed patties, thick milkshakes and, of course, its huge and delicious natural-cut fries.

The new location is part of Kirkwood Mall’s renovation plan for their parking lot off of 3rd Street, which includes the construction of more new restaurants.

“I think people are going to be really excited for this option,” said Mikalah Auer, marketing director of the Kirkwood Mall. “Since Five Guys only have a north presence right now, we’ve heard a lot of people say they’re excited to have this on the south side of town.”

Aside from the new Five Guys and the massively popular Chick-fil-A in the lot, a Blaze Pizza is expected to open soon.