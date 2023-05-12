WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The former Ford Building in Williston is getting a revamped look.

In the attached video, there are concept designs for the space provided by city officials showing what they plan to do with the building that’s been part of the downtown landscape since the 50’s.

Officials say the crown jewel will be the 10,000 square feet event center, which will become a destination for conferences, weddings, events, and concerts.

A micro-winery and restaurant will also be going in, providing people a place to unwind, connect with others, and listen to local musicians.

In addition, they plan on a large open retail area that will be set aside for smaller retail spaces, a coffee shop, and a commercial kitchen. The commercial kitchen space will be available to rent and offers a space to cater as well.

The renovations will start after the design phase is done, which is expected to happen later this summer. And, the full completion is set for the fall or winter of 2024.