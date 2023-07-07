BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– In today’s Business Beat: a store that makes it easy to celebrate your loved ones.

Based out of Fargo, Grateful Cratefulls celebrated the grand opening of its Bismarck storefront, in May. The store features crates that you can fill with different gifts, like for a friend, a coworker, or a loved one. You can pick the contents out yourself, or you can buy a crate that’s ready to go.

“A lot of people or a lot of businesses actually, just tell us, ‘we would like to do thank you gifts for our client,’ and then anything can be customized and put into a gift set, and we take care of all of that in store here, that way it takes all of the pressure off of our client’s hands,” shared Mallory Jensen, the Bismarck storefront’s manager and business gifting specialist.

The store features more than forty product lines that are made in our region, showcasing the store’s motto of “keeping it local and loveable.”

“Our biggest seller would be the Legendary Treats crate, and what’s in that one is all North Dakota-made products. We really love to point that out to people because it just truly encompasses the beauty of our state and all that we can create here,” added Jensen.

The store is located at 200 East Main, in Bismarck, and it’s open from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Friday.