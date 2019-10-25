Business Beat: Groove Salon

BISMARCK — In this week’s business beat, we highlight Groove Salon in Bismarck.

Kayla Rafferty and Hannah Jirges, owners of Groove Salon, specialize in cutting and coloring.

They offer Kevin Murphy products, which are cruelty-free, eco-friendly hair products and handicap accessible shampoo bowls and space.

The store opened on Aug. 12 and both owners have five years of experience between them.

Jirges said this salon adds something unique to Bismarck.

“It’s a matter of bringing more of an urban-type feel to Bismarck, which I feel we really don’t have here,” said Jirges.

Grove Salon is located at 1400 43rd Ave NE STE 280, Bismarck, ND 58503.

Their number is 701-391-1643.

