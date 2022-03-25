Grub Tub, a former food truck, has found its own permanent space in downtown Dickinson.

While the physical location of the Grub Tub has only been open for nine days, the response, according to the owners, has been phenomenal — the restaurant is full every day.

The reason?

We weren’t given an exact one, but we have our suspicions.

Perhaps it’s the food said to be made fresh daily, or the homemade BBQ sauce — and as someone who spent a few years in Kansas City, I can safely say it passes the quality assurance check.

Grub Tub’s specialties are the same ones that made their food truck famous: burgers, BBQ and an endless array of ever-changing lunch and dinner specials.

“The first thing the Grub Tub has that is special,” said Eric Burruss (one of the restaurant’s three owners), “is the portions and homemade food. We have something new every day so you could eat here every single day and never eat the same thing, ever.”

The Grub Tub is located on 1st Avenue West in Dickinson.