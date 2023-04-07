MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’re searching for a new mid-day ‘pick me up’ — look no further, Guilty Sips has opened its doors, or rather its — windows.

The concept of this drive-thru soda shop is to pour a twist into regular pop, and into the community.

At this locally owned soda kiosk, you can create your own flavor or choose a gourmet mixture from the menu.

The sips start with a base of pop, then are mixed with fruit, syrups, purees, and creams.

Soda connoisseurs say the most popular drink so far is the fruit salad, which includes strawberry liquid IV, watermelon amino acids, and pineapple juice.

You can even add red bull to your mix or enjoy a festive hot drink like eggnog or pumpkin spice, all year round.

“I think it’s definitely unique for North Dakota, especially Minot. We have a lot of coffee shops everywhere, a lot of coffee kiosks too, but we don’t have anything that’s really separate from that. Cream sodas and a soda shop is very different for Minot, and I think it’s just a fun little thing to have now,” Kenya Larson, a soda connoisseur at Guilty Sips.

Guilty Sips is located in the parking lot of JCPenney at the Dakota Square Mall. It’s open Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.