MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A dietitian that specializes in eating disorders is making sure that people are taking the right steps toward better nutrition, with her new store, Haven of Health.

Registered Dietitian, Kristina Hokenson, says she helps people look into different avenues in dieting, taking an all-foods-fit approach.

Hokenson opened Haven of Health recently to help people with general dietary needs, but when it comes to eating disorders, she says building back a relationship with food is the most important part of the process.

Symptoms that may connect to eating disorders are major increases or decreases in your appetite.

“There are varying levels, so we can be helpful in just helping heal a relationship with food, even if you aren’t diagnosed with an eating disorder because everyone has a relationship to food. So just being able to look at some of that can be helpful,” said Hokenson

For more information on Haven of Health and the services they provide, visit the Haven of Health website.