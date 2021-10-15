Business Beat: Health clinic with a unique type of therapy now in Minot

Legacy Health Clinic is the newest healthcare clinic in Minot.

The services offered include IV hydration therapy, medical marijuana and primary and family medicine.

This clinic is the only place in Minot to offer IV hydration therapy and the founder said that it is a faster way to get vitamins and nutrients into the body.

She brought IV hydration therapy to Minot after hearing from her daughter how popular it is in Las Vegas.

“She just told me that people are doing those services down there and it’s getting very popular,” said Cim Berg-Hooker. “So I looked into it and it’s more convenient for patients to get hydrated versus having to go the ER if they’re not feeling good.”

Legacy Health Clinic is open every Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

You’ll find it on 20th Avenue Southwest.