DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — When it comes to tasks like car care, they might take the back burner, especially for busy parents; however, there’s a new North Dakota business that’s hoping to help their customers manage the inconvenience.

Dickinson residents Fernando Martinez and Jessica Miller-Moore saw a need for an auto detailing business that would take the hassle out of the process. The duo started HighShine Auto Detail, a service that is completely mobile.

Owner and operator Fernando Martinez said, “I found that it’s best just because with all the oil field dads up there right now, and all the moms are home, all day every day, they don’t have a ride to drop off their vehicle to get it done.”

Instead of needing to find someone to pick them up from the shop while their car gets fixed, customers can stay right where they are.

The business does interior and exterior cleaning, in addition to paint corrections, ceramic coating, and tinting. They specialize in work vehicles, such as pickups or semis, especially those coming from the oil field.

Jessica Miller-Moore, HighShine’s secretary, said, “Just our big thing mostly, is that we come to you. That’s just kind of our motto, is we travel to you.”

The mobile nature of their business is a novelty in the Dickinson community.

For more information on booking an appointment, you can call (702) 913-5759 or email HighShineAutoDetail@hotmail.com.