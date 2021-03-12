Business Beat: Hotworx coming to Bismarck

A new way to work out will soon be available in Bismarck.

Hotworx is a fitness studio that will offer virtual workouts using infrared heat.

The studio will have individual saunas allowing people to either do a 30-minute or a 15-minute workout.

The owner says infrared heat allows you to achieve more of a workout in less time.

The studio will be available for use 24 hours a day once it’s finished.

“So the option to have it 24 hours a day for members to choose whenever they would like to come. I think that is a huge benefit especially for people who maybe work a night shift or vice versa. And can just squeeze in a 15 minute or 30-minute workout with their busy schedule,” explained Sierra Rohr.

They will begin selling memberships in April with the hopes of opening up soon after.

