MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — In the highly competitive world of selling new cars, most owners think big.

Big building, big ads, and a huge lot with dozens of shiny cars and trucks.

But one company in the capital city thought a little bit differently.

Rather than build all-new, Bismarck Motor Company owners spent the summer taking an old location in Mandan and gutting and remodeling it.

This month, the new Hyundai dealership opened its brand new space on Main in Mandan. Hyundai of Mandan sells crossover SUVs, sedans, compacts and hybrid cars.

“We really just saw the benefit of being in two communities,” Mandan Hyundai team lead Shaneille Ulmer said. “Also, just having a facility where we kind of had to take out the guts and remodel it and make it something new and modern and I think it’s turned out awesome.”

Hyundai of Mandan has a team of 45 workers, which includes relocating their detail and small repair center next door. You can find them at 805 East Main in Mandan.

Hyundai of Mandan is open every day but Sunday.