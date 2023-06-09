BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Sometimes stress can overtake your life, making it difficult to stay afloat. And now there’s a new place in Bismarck that claims to have just the thing to help manage it.

Open for business this last January, i Float Anytime is a sensory deprivation experience geared towards holistic wellness. The business features float tanks, each filled with 1,100 pounds of magnesium sulfate, with water at the same temperature as your skin.

According to Phoebe Edwards, the owner and operator of i Float Anytime, this creates a relaxing experience where you don’t know where your body ends and the water begins.

Edwards said, “Really, it’s just to get you outside of your body and to allow your body to do what it does best on its own– and that’s to heal. We need eight hours of sleep approximately for our body to recuperate and recover for what we’ve done to it throughout the day, and being in an environment where you’ve removed yourself from external stimulation kind of speeds that process up. So, it’s the equivalent of six hours of sleep within 60-90 minutes.”

The business is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.