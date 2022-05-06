Located on Ottawa Street in Bismarck, I Heart Mac & Cheese allows you to build your own custom mac and cheese bowl or choose from a signature dish, such as their lobster mac and cheese.

If you’re looking to try something different, they also offer sandwich and vegan options.

“We are known for our ultimate comfort food, mac and cheese. We have a lot of signature bowls or you can also build your own, as well as mac and cheese sandwiches. Of course, parents have to go where the kids love, right? And what kid doesn’t love mac and cheese,” said Owner Jesse Vetter.

I Heart Mac & Cheese is open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.