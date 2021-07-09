Business Beat: Icon Architectural Group moves location in Mandan

An architecture group has a new location in downtown Mandan.

Icon architectural group has multiple locations throughout the state, but recently opened its doors on Main street in Mandan, just two blocks from its previous location.

The full-service design company designs municipal, commercial, and religious buildings, and is heavily involved in the design of new schools in the area.

Project Manager Lee Pierce says they’re currently busy with two Bismarck Public Elementary Schools, new facilities for Mandan Public Schools, as well as projects Killdeer and Beulah.

“We’re plenty busy with those, enjoy working with both of the school districts, and working with our community since we all are involved, heavily involved in our communities, and our families go to the schools, and understanding how it impacts everybody around us,” Pierce said. “We take that very seriously, and work to strive to give our best product out.”

Icon architecture has been in Mandan for nearly a decade.