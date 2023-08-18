MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Covid had many of us taking up new hobbies. Halle and Michelle Shereck are co-owners of Rye and Rust.

Beginning with custom western paintings and moving to furniture and clothing, they say Rye and Rust has evolved into a full-blown business.

The store offers Western and vintage looks, as well as modern fashion, like belts, shirts, hats, and even rugs.

Halle says they work to provide clothing that is inclusive, and Michelle adds that there’s something for everyone.

The business just opened a couple of days ago, and they say it’s already been a good turnout, so far.

“It’s been going good. It’s been nice to start on a Wednesday,” said owner, Halle Shereck, “We didn’t want it to be super wild and crazy right away, just because it’s been nice to make sure our equipment works. We do have a little storefront up in Williston already. So, we brought some stuff from there, put some new stuff in here. It’s been going good so far.”

Rye and Rust is located in Mandan, right next to Culver’s.

Their hours are Tuesday through Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.