DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Island Cuisine in Dickinson has been in business for a little over a year now.

The restaurant serves its customers a mix of Haitian and Jamaican food like fried tilapia, island fried chicken, and more.

The owner says while the type of food she serves may be different, people should still consider trying it.

“Just like anything else, I always say, don’t say you don’t like it until you try it. You know what I mean? That’s like what our parents used to tell us when we don’t want to eat certain things. I mean our food has so much flavor, it’s different. It’s homemade, everything is made from scratch. So it’s different. It’s a different type of food, but in a really good way,” said owner Lamise Oyugi.

Island Cuisine is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturdays, the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.