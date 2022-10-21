BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This weekend, a brand new eatery will start serving up sushi to hungry diners in Bismarck.

Owners of Ja Bomb will open Saturday in Kirkwood Mall.

Workers took over the former Grand China space next to Target and have spent most of this year renovating the space, building a bar, kitchen, and installing their new fixtures.

Ja Bomb is authentic Japanese and serves up sushi, ramen, and bubble tea.

“Even just putting the bar in, the space looks completely different if you walk by it,” Kirkwood Mall marketing director Makalah Auer said. “Even if you’ve seen it before it was open in the past, you’re not going to recognize this space. It takes a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to make it happen. And, I think they’re really excited for everybody to see it.”

Right now, the restaurant says it’s still hiring for a few positions.

Ja Bomb will be open Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.