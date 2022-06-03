Sometimes you just need something sweet with something salty.

At Jack’s Steakhouse in Bismarck, their patio ice cream and sweets truck is now open for the summer.

This is the first full season the truck will be in action. You can order anything from ice cream, snow cones and slushies to even special homemade treats.

Jack’s Manager Allison Humble says they are most excited about their new cereal and candy-infused ice cream, swirlies, plus the all-new flavor burst ice cream.

“It’s just an experience, the patio’s gorgeous and it’s a gorgeous time to be outside. They can order ice cream, the cereal and the candy that we infuse it with, it’s completely different, it’s loaded with fun treats,” said Humble.