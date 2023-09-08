MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — In Friday’s business beat, KX looks at what’s cooking at Jamaican Vybz Kitchen.

The owner recently went from working out of a food truck to a permanent location.

The business is now located off of Main Street in the main medical building and fuses both North Dakotan and Jamaican cuisines.

Jamaican Vybz often ran out of food while operating out of the food truck and now that won’t be an issue.

Food ranges from knoephla soup to Jamaican chicken with beans and rice.

Each week, they have a different specialty item, but they also have homemade traditional favorites.

“Our grilled items actually take longer. So the grilled items are something we cook in the back. But everything like the Jamaican food, it all has to be ready to go. So that is why when we sell out it takes three hours to cook more chicken,” said Heidi Lindsay, the owner of Jamaican Vybz.

You can now find them at 315 Main Street South in Minot and are open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.