BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A new wine bar opened in downtown Bismarck this month.

Owners opened the Jousting Lemur at 514 East Main Street, in the former spot of Terra Nomad Cafe.

Thomas Lies partnered with Ryan and Emily Eckroth to open the new bar.

Lies says they picked the name from a children’s story where a lemur tries jousting.

The bar offers a self-serve wine station, and a menu offering charcuterie, appetizers, sandwiches, and salads. Lies says he makes a living in real estate but is getting a taste for what it’s like at the front of the house.

“I’ve always been on the other side of it, so just the whole serving aspect of it. Trying to come down here to make sure everything runs smoothly for the first month. It’s just eye-opening what a server goes through because I’ve never done anything like this. It’s a lot of work,” Lies said.

The Jousting Lemur is open every day but Sunday.