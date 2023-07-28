MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Some basketball players are traveling long distances to train and they are learning the blueprint of basketball.

Wade Williamson founded Blueprint Basketball in July 2019. The facility is for kids of all skill levels, whether they are advanced or don’t know anything about basketball.

Kids from cities across North Dakota including Bismarck, New Town, Stanley, and more are training at Blueprint.

Parents can sign their kids up on the Blueprint website.

The facility has a goal known as the quest for 10,000 and the goal is for each kid to get up to 10,000 shots as quickly as possible.

Williamson also wants kids to learn how to play basketball the proper way.

“There was such a need for kids to get out and learn basketball starting from the very, very beginning, fundamentals learning to dribble with their eyes up, learning to shoot you know the proper way, with you know their feet and balance and the elbow up and you know holding the follow through,” said Williamson, the head trainer and coach for Blueprint Basketball.

Parents can expect their kids to learn confidence.

Williamson added, “They want them to have fun and be basketball players.”