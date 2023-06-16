MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A new Mexican restaurant is now serving up hungry diners in Mandan.

Reyes Aranda and Grecia Bravo and their families recently opened La Cantina on Main Street.

La Cantina has an extensive menu including steak, chicken, and seafood entrees, which include specialties like the Jarocho, which has marinated shrimp cooked in a special sauce with pineapple.

People who are very hungry can try the Burrito Juan, which is an over-foot-long burrito stuffed with steak or chicken, rice, beans, pico de gallo and covered in cheese and red sauce.

“That’s huge, our burrito. People think that it’s like a regular-sized burrito, but it’s actually the big burrito,” La Cantina co-owner, Grecia Bravo said. “And it’s kind of fun because people think they’re going to get a regular burrito and then you bring the burrito to the table and they say ‘oh my gosh! It’s huge!”

La Cantina is open every day and has a full bar.

This month, the city of Mandan approved the restaurant’s liquor license, but the owners say they’re still waiting on approval before they can serve alcohol.