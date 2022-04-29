MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A new business operated by a mother and her children is aiming to make Minot a little sweeter.

Dakari and Milagro’s Famous Lemonade began as a lemonade stand last summer and now has a space in the Dakota Square Mall.

Goldie Collette says she’s excited to have this business and share it with her kids.

People can buy lemonade, Kool-Aid pickles, snow cones and more sweet treats and drinks.

“Our lemonade has been passed down a few generations like through our family, but just bringing some of my childhood snacks to Minot,” said Collette. “I’m teaching them how to be responsible and teaching them how to be business owners.”

Dakari and Milagro’s Famous Lemonade is located next to the Lids store in the mall.

Collette says there are no set hours yet, but she is there every day during the mall is open. She says to find out if the business is closed, check on Facebook.