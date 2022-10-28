MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A new nutrition shop is helping people find a healthy alternative for a snack.

Since its opening in August, LIV Energy and Nutrition has been serving up seasonal items like their protein shake meal replacements and a customer favorite: tea bombs.

LIV has more than 40 flavors of tea.

And, you can have them served at different levels, from your basic tea to a tea bomb, which has extra vitamins and energy.

Owners and advocates, alike say this nutritional pit stop is a good place to grab something while you’re on the go, while also enjoying something good for your body.

“Our highest calorie tea in a big size is less than 30 calories, and then we have protein shakes, they’re all less than 300 calories and they taste really good, they taste like your cheating,” said LIV Owner, Katie Tudahl.

For a look at their hours and times open, visit LIV’s facebook page.