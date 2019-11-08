Business Beat: Local bakery gets a new home

MINOT — A Minot bakery is finally getting its own space.

Prairie Sky Breads got its start by selling bread at the local farmers market.

To keep up with the demand for their loaves and scones, the bread-makers started renting commercial kitchens.

Five years later, they’re getting their own place to call home. One owner said it’s a good feeling.

“There’s certain pieces of equipment, bigger mixer, a special oven and those kind of things. It’s going to be really nice to have in our own space. And we’re really excited. One of the things we’re excited about is doing community stuff. To be able to welcome people into our own space and have them see our kitchen and maybe have some kids come back for pizza parties,” said Travis Gerjets, Co-owner and Baker.

The new location will be in the heart of downtown Minot. Prairie Sky Breads is expected to be open by December, right in time for some holiday treats.