STEELE, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s been months of work, but a family in Steele says they’re finally ready to open their new family-friendly attraction.

About a year after Lindsay and Daniel Dammel bought the old Crown Lanes bowling alley, the couple plans to open Mad Moves Roller Rink this weekend.

Reporter Taylor Aasen met with the owners to talk more about their opening weekend.

Mad Moves will be open Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m. To skate it costs $7 a person and to rent skates, it’s $3 per pair.

Mad Moves also features a gym for parents and a café where you can order burgers, hot dogs, and more.

“[It’s] just kind of like a place to come and move your body when you’re stuck at home and can’t go anywhere if it’s a rainy day, snowy day, or whatever. If you just kind of want that nostalgia of coming out and skating and we, we felt like it needed to be brought back like kids need to get out and enjoy each other be social, and we just really needed that back,” said Lindsay Dammel, co-owner of Mad Moves.

If you would like to learn more about Mad Moves and the events they have coming up, visit their website.