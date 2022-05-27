MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Whether it’s rain, snow or pollen, our cars always need to get washed, especially here in North Dakota.

Magic City Car Wash offers four different car wash packages with a wide range of soaps and treatments.

After the wash, people can also vacuum and dry off their cars with towels at no cost.

Co-owner Gabe Holt says as the weather has been getting warmer, business has picked up.



“It’s really rewarding,” said Holt. “Customers are very happy about it. And carwashing, in general, is usually a positive thing so it’s been a very rewarding business venture.”

Magic City Car Wash is open every day from 8 a.m. to p.m.