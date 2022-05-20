MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A sandwich shop has switched up its location, joining forces with another one of its businesses.

Magic City Hoagies recently moved to downtown Minot, now sharing a building with Magic City Sweets.

The owner of both businesses, Christine Staley, says business has been about the same, but many people are happy the businesses are together.

She says she’s excited to have both in one place, especially downtown Minot.



“I’m fully in downtown,” said Staley. “All my cards are dealt here. And with being a part of what’s going on down here, the new scene, and the vibe, I think this was the right move. And I’m glad to be able to be a part of that new emerging scene and feel. And also, to be a part of the conversation now.”

Staley says her new Magic City Hoagies logo reflects how she’s from the other Magic City, Miami, but also the modernization of Minot.