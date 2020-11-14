Business Beat: Mattress by Appointment opens in Minot

Business Beat

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this week’s business beat, the Magic City has a new mattress store.

Mattress by Appointment opens its doors on Saturday. It’s located at 924 37th Ave. SW.

The owner says prices start at just $100. He says it took around six months to open up. 

“I enjoy offering people a product they’re going to enjoy long-term. It also, in a way, helps people. People with bad backs, sleeping issues, if you give them the right mattress, they get a good night’s sleep,” said Dylan Dawson, owner/operator.

Dawson delivers the mattresses himself.

If you would like to make an appointment, click here or call 701-651-8815.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Weather Radar Down

Friday, November 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Holiday Plans

Minot Nurse

Vendor Village

Mandan School Diversity

COVID Deaths Explained

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/13

9-Man Football Championship

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/13

Get ready for a windy weekend

FURRY FRIDAY NOV 13

NDC NOV 13

Solid Comfort

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

SYSK: Jon Lakoduk

Thursday, November 12th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Marlo Anderson

Great Plains Food Bank

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss