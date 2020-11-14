Business Beat: Mattress by Appointment opens in Minot

In this week’s business beat, the Magic City has a new mattress store.

Mattress by Appointment opens its doors on Saturday. It’s located at 924 37th Ave. SW.

The owner says prices start at just $100. He says it took around six months to open up.

“I enjoy offering people a product they’re going to enjoy long-term. It also, in a way, helps people. People with bad backs, sleeping issues, if you give them the right mattress, they get a good night’s sleep,” said Dylan Dawson, owner/operator.

Dawson delivers the mattresses himself.

If you would like to make an appointment, click here or call 701-651-8815.