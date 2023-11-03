MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Neighbors are ‘steaming’ with excitement for a new coffee house in Minot. Meg-A-Latte is officially open and is ‘espresso-ing’ coffee lovers’ caffeine dreams.

Meg-A-Latte is a North Dakota-based Coffee Company that first opened in Williston 12 years ago. Since then, they have opened more shops in Williston and Watford city.

Minot’s Coffee House is the fifth location.

Not only do they serve your basic types of coffee, but they also serve Red Bull-infused drinks, bakery items, and several fresh breakfast and lunch options.

The coffee house’s owner says, their portable coffee trucks and the company’s original flavors have been so popular at the State Fair over the last seven years, that they wanted to bring the coffee house to the Magic City, permanently.

“We have a lot of flavors, so many different signature flavors that we’ve created over the last 12 years,” said the Owner of Meg-A-Latte Coffee House, Meg Wold. “And we always have fun seasonal flavors. And our seasonal flavors you can get all the time. So, pumpkin spice you can get it all the time here. I’m just excited to give this side of Minot a place to come and relax and enjoy a really nice space.”

Meg-A-Latte is located on North Hill in the same building as Qdoba where Tim Horton’s used to be.