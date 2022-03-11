A popular area Mexican restaurant has now relocated after 14 years.

Mi Mexico opened in 2008 in Minot and now it’s recently moved to a new building, located at 3816 South Broadway — right across the street from their old building.

The family-owned restaurant serves authentic Mexican food.

A manager says the restaurant rented the old building but an opportunity came up for the owners to buy their own space.

“Very thankful to the community for the support and the very positive words about us,” said Ricardo Vazquez. “They like it and they like the new space. And we’d like to be thankful to everybody for giving us the chance to try us and like it, and hopefully, come back for more.”

Mi Mexico is open every day at 11 and the time it closes depends on the day.