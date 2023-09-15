Mighty Missouri officially opened their new stand in Kirkwood Mall this week.

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — You can now find a locally brewed coffee shop in another place in Bismarck.

This week, Mighty Missouri Coffee Company officially opened their new stand in Kirkwood Mall.

Owner Brian Jackson took over the stand formerly run by Caribou.

Jackson started the company 11 years ago when he began roasting beans. He then grew the operation to a coffee stand inside Bismarck’s YMCA.

He says designing the stand took them a few months, but they’re ready to serve before the cold weather hits.

“I’m not ready to talk about Christmas yet. I know I’ll blink and it’s going to be here. I’m just really excited for the opportunity to put the brand we’ve created in front of more eyes. And for more people to try it,” Jackson said. “So when there’s more people here for whatever reason, that’s really exciting opportunity for us. I hope more people give us a chance. And I know when they do, they’ll come back.”

The coffee stand is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and they’re closed on Sundays.