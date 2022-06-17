MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KXNET) — After more than 25 years of being closed on Mondays, the Minot Air Force Base Commissary will soon be open seven days a week.

Beginning Monday, June 20, those with base access will be able to grocery shop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday.

Mondays will be self-checkout only, fresh meat will be available but no meat cutters will be in for special orders and the deli/bakery will be closed.

The move to open Mondays came from a Defense Commissary Agency pilot program aimed. The Commissary hopes this will provide a benefit to those living on base, according to Assistant Commissary Officer Corey Swartwout.

The Commissary will also take hours off every other day to make up for being open Mondays.

The new hours are below: