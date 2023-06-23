MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Magic City has welcomed two new dog groomers, who share a love for grooming and a business space.

Sarah Hase and Brigitte Jahner are close friends, who also happen to both own their own dog grooming businesses.

Sarah has been grooming for 15 years, while Brigitte has been grooming for eight months.

The two groomers spend Monday through Wednesday in Fessenden and as of this March, they spend Thursday and Friday in Minot.

They add it’s fun to work with a friend and the dogs they groom.

“It’s been just absolutely wonderful having someone to work with, especially when you get big dogs that weigh 90-something pounds and it’s just fun,” said Hase, the owner of Sarah’s Grooming.

“And dogs, I just, animals I mean. You work with people for so long, working with animals is just glorious,” said Jahner, the owner of Groomer Has It.

The address for the dog grooming businesses in Fessenden is 520 2nd St S. The address for the dog grooming businesses in Minot is 1107 N. Broadway.

Groomer Has It by Brigitte can be contacted at (701)-399-9259 for appointments. Sarah’s Grooming can be contacted at (701)-730-1185 for appointments.