MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A financial planning office has now made a move to help its clients grow even more.

An Edward Jones office in Minot made a change of scenery.

Edward Jones and its financial advisors have been helping communities around the country for the past 100 years.

Financial advisors listen to clients’ goals and help them attain what they want, even through financial hardships.

Edward Jones wanted to become a part of an upcoming scene in southwest Minot, where they can watch Minot grow while growing relationships with their clients.

“I got to hear what’s most important about the business owners and the families of this community and they open up and share what’s most important to them and I get to help facilitate and become a member of their family,” said Edward Jones Financial Advisor, Kayla Goetz.

Goetz credits the move to the families she has helped through her almost decade of work as a financial advisor.