MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Two friends teamed up after a bachelor party trip to provide more fun to Minot.

Shots Fired Paintball opened June 22 and is the only Paintball field in Minot.

Owners Hunter Langseth and Mitchell Pratt experienced the excitement that paintball provides, while at a bachelor party.

After that trip, they both knew Minot locals needed to experience that same adrenaline rush.

Located in southeast Minot, Shots Fired Paintball offers a variety of different game modes such as capture the flag and elimination.

They also supply masks, guns and paintballs. The owners say all you have to do is show up and have fun.

“It’s a great outdoor activity, fun and safe. Get together for a group of friends, bachelor parties, wedding parties, birthday parties, team events, outdoor activities just something to do and enjoy the summer,” said co-owner Hunter Langseth.

For more information on Shots Fired Paintball, visit the Shots Fired Paintball Facebook page.