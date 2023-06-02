MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — Jim Harrison once said, “You can’t be unhappy in the middle of a big, beautiful river.” And thankfully in North Dakota, we have some beautiful options.

If you want to get on the Missouri River for some fun and exercise, there’s a new business to check out. Missouri River Kayak Rentals is based in Mandan.

People of all ages and experiences can come and explore kayaking on our famous river. Explorers and tribal heroes have paddled down this impressive body of water, and now you can be one of them.

“I think it’s important for people to get out and enjoy what’s in our own backyard which is the Missouri River. It’s beautiful out here and there are so many places to explore. So, I would say get out there and hit us up,” said Nicci Brelji, one of the owners of Missouri River Kayak Rentals.

Hours of operation:

Monday-Wednesday appointment only

Thursday 3-7 p.m.

Friday 3-8 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday 1-7 p.m.

Kayak Rentals: $20 for one hour and $45 for one day.

Shuttle/Transport is $50 to $150 depending on Drop off and Pick Up locations. Guided Tours are $100.