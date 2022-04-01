We traveled to Mohall to take a look at a restaurant under new ownership.

Double J’s Bar and Grill was previously called Rustic Ronnie’s until the beginning of this year.

Current owner John Nilsen says that while they didn’t change much, they did change the menu.

He says he hopes people will enjoy coming to the new restaurant.

“I mean the biggest spot is probably just having kids and families come in, have some dinner,” said Nilsen. “And hopefully we’re able to donate and do some good things for the community.”

Double J’s Bar and Grill is open from 11 a.m to 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday and is closed on Sundays.

The address is 103 Main St.