BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A popular donut bakery in Bismarck opened its newest location this week.

Bearscat Bakery welcomed customers to its new store on south 2nd Street this week.

Kevin and Tina Cavanagh started the business in 2011 and have since expanded to seven locations.

The new bakehouse has a rustic cabin look and includes online ordering and a drive-thru window.

“I never in my wildest imagination thought people would buy donuts online, and yet, here we are,” Kevin said. “I’d say at this point probably 15% of our business is online. But still, we love people coming in and looking at the donuts in the case and saying, ‘gosh, I like that one’.”

Earlier this year, the Cavanaghs also opened a location in Mesa, Arizona.

The new Bismarck Bearscat Bakehouse is open every day but Sunday.