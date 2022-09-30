BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Caribou Coffee welcomed customers for its grand opening on Friday morning at its new cabin-style drive-thru shop on Weiss Avenue.

The new coffee shop took less than six months to build from the ground up.

With a one-way entrance, customers will have to navigate around First Community Credit Union next door to get in line.

The shop also has a patio and a walk-up window.

Workers say they’re excited to serve customers during all four seasons.

“We’ll run peak performance no matter how cold it is outside,” Caribou General Manager Heather Vallie said. “We’ll be here with our friendly faces in the negative 40 with the windchill. I think it’s a nice design. I wish we could have our patio open longer, but North Dakota doesn’t always allow that.”

On Saturday and Sunday, Vallie says for every transaction at the shop, they’ll be giving $1 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.