Business Beat: New Boutique in Kirkwood Mall

A new boutique in Kirkwood Mall began with a heartbreaking diagnosis.

Melissa Reed established Savvy Owl Boutique to make extra money after she and her daughter were diagnosed with cancer just two years apart.

Fast forward three years later, after teaming up with co-owner Justine Movchan and hosting a series of pop up shops, they now have a permanent location in the mall.

Savvy Owl Boutique sells a variety of women’s apparel and work out gear.

“We’ll always keep our prices low, even though we have a retail space., because I know a lot of people worry about that. ‘Oh they went from their home and now they’re in a retail space, now their prices are going to increase.’ But we keep our prices low because we always look at that when we’re out shopping. And if it’s not something I’m gonna be spending my money on. And quality too. If it’s gonna be good quality,” shared the two owners.

The name Savvy Owl Boutique was a name created by Reed’s daughter when she was 16 years old.

